Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION: DEL63 VIRUS-EMPOWERED-GROUPS Govt reconstitutes empowered groups on COVID-19; oxygen, vaccination included too New Delhi: The Centre on Saturday reconstituted the six empowered groups set up for COVID-19 management to make 10 panels, expanding their ambit to look into issues like availability of oxygen, vaccination, emergency response and economic welfare measures.

DEL60 VIRUS-PM-LD CHILDREN On eve of his govt's anniversary, PM Modi announces benefits for children orphaned by Covid New Delhi: On the eve of his government's second anniversary in its second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a number of welfare measures for children who lost their parents to COVID-19, including ensuring a corpus of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 18 and providing for their education.

Advertisement

CAL23 WB-MAMATA-LD MODI Mamata defends decision to skip PM cyclone review meeting;asks centre to withdraw recall order of CS Kolkata: A day after the row over cyclone Yaas review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Saturday said she skipped the meeting taking exception to presence of the opposition leader and asked union government to withdraw its order recalling Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay to Delhi.

DEL52 UP-2NDLD HOOCH UP: Death toll in Aligarh hooch tragedy rises to 22 Aligarh (UP): The death toll in the Aligarh hooch tragedy went up to 22 on Saturday, and 28 more people are still in critical condition, an official said here.

DEL51 DL-VACCINATION-ATISHI Delhi receives 48,000 Covaxin doses for people above 45 yrs, to be mostly used as 2nd jabs: Atishi New Delhi: Delhi received over 48,000 doses of Covaxin for the 45 plus age group on Saturday, and it will mostly be used for administering second doses since the quantity is less, AAP MLA Atishi said.

DEL57 DL-FARMERS-PROTEST Farmers to observe June 5 as 'Sampoorna Kranti Divas' by burning copies of farm laws New Delhi: Farmers will observe June 5 as 'Sampoorna Kranti Divas' by burning copies of the Central farm laws in front of the offices of BJP MPs and MLAs to mark the day when these legislations were initially promulgated as ordinances last year, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said on Saturday.

BOM7 MH-NAVY CHIEF-LD NDA Nature of war changing, need to engage adversaries in all domains--land, sea, air, space and cyber, says Naval chief Pune: Naval Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Saturday said the nature of war is changing where there is a need to engage adversaries in all domains like land, sea, air, space and cyber, and stressed on the increased importance of ''jointness'' among the country's three services.

MDS7 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-UNION MINISTER Karnataka CM post not vacant, no leadership change: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Hubballi (K'taka): Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said there is no question of leadership change in Karnataka as the Chief Minister's position is not vacant and the incumbent Yediyurappa is functioning efficiently.

LEGAL: LGD7 DL-COURT-LD WRESTLER Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Court extends Sushil Kumar's police custody by 4 days, says no one above law New Delhi: A Delhi court Saturday extended by four days the police custody of Olympic wrestling medallist Sushil Kumar and Ajay Kumar Sehrawat, arrested in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old grappler, saying that no one is above the law.

LGD6 DL-COURT-LD KALRA Court grants bail to businessman Navneet Kalra in oxygen concentrator black-marketing case New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to businessman Navneet Kalra in the oxygen concentrator black-marketing case, saying that he has clean antecedents and will not tamper with the evidence.

FOREIGN: FGN26 CHINA-SPACE STATION China successfully launches cargo spacecraft to dock with space station module Beijing: China on Saturday successfully launched an automated cargo spacecraft carrying supplies, equipment and propellant for the country's new space station Tianhe. By K J M Varma FGN24 LANKA-SHIP-DISASTER Sri Lanka facing its worst marine eco disaster from burning cargo vessel: MEPA Colombo: Sri Lanka's apex environment body said on Saturday the country was facing its worst marine ecological disaster triggered after a Singapore-flagged cargo ship caught fire near the Colombo beach, fuelling severe environmental concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)