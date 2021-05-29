Left Menu

NSA Ajit Doval commissions Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel Sajag

He Doval said the ICG has contributed significantly towards saving precious lives at sea in the recent disaster in Mumbai High, the Indian Coast Guards statement noted.P305 and Varprada -- both support vessels working for the state-run ONGCs offshore oilfields near Mumbai -- sank due to Cyclone Tauktae which made landfall on Gujarat coast on May 17.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:10 IST
NSA Ajit Doval commissions Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel Sajag
NSA Ajit Doval (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday virtually commissioned offshore patrol vessel Sajag that has been built by Goa Shipyard Limited for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an official statement noted.

In his speech at the event, Doval lauded the ICG for its support to the coastal population, undertaking rescue operations during cyclones, marine pollution response, and anti-narcotics operations. ''He (Doval) said the ICG has contributed significantly towards saving precious lives at sea in the recent disaster in Mumbai High,'' the Indian Coast Guard's statement noted.

P305 and Varprada -- both support vessels working for the state-run ONGC's offshore oilfields near Mumbai -- sank due to Cyclone Tauktae which made landfall on Gujarat coast on May 17. While 188 people were rescued by the Indian Navy and the ICG, 86 people died.

Doval commended Goa Shipyard for indigenously developing ships for the Indian Navy and the ICG on time with state-of-the-art machinery and the latest technology.

He said the ICG plays an important role in supporting the neighbouring countries in the Indian Ocean region.

The ICG has a total of 160 ships and 62 aircraft in its fleet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

