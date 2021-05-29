Employee of food delivery firm arrested for `molestation'

An employee of an app-based food delivery firm was arrested by Nagpur city police on Saturday for allegedly molesting a woman.

The 20-year-old woman had lodged a complaint that a man wearing the T-shirt of a well-known food delivery firm molested her after approaching her to ask for directions on May 22.

A case under IPC section 354 (molestation) was registered at the Jaripatka Police Station here.

The police contacted the company's headquarters and obtained information about its delivery personnel in the city, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Neelotpal.

After examining the mobile phone GPS data -- which can indicate a person's location during a given period -- of all personnel, the investigators zeroed in on Sooraj Malode (27), he said.

Malode, a final year engineering student, had been working for the company for the last two weeks, the DCP said.

He was arrested and has confessed to the crime, the officer said, adding that further probe was on.

