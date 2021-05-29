Left Menu

Rajasthan: 2 arrested for smuggling camels

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-05-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:41 IST
Two men were arrested on Saturday for allegedly smuggling camels from Rajasthan to Haryana and 33 of these animals were rescued, police said. There were four people, two of them – Akhilesh Rewari and Aadil Meo -- were arrested and the rest managed to escape, they said.

The men were stopped near a village under the Sikri police station area in Bharatpur district, police said.

