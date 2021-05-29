Left Menu

UK: Anti-immigration protest blocks traffic in port of Dover

More than 3,100 people have crossed the channel in small boats so far this year, almost double the number during same period in 2020.Dover has been the site of previous anti-immigrant protests.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-05-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:43 IST
UK: Anti-immigration protest blocks traffic in port of Dover
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Anti-immigration demonstrators protesting the rising numbers of people attempting to reach the UK by crossing the English Channel in small boats blocked trucks travelling to a cargo terminal in Dover on Saturday.

Carrying the England flag and chanting “English streets'', about 50 demonstrators disrupted travel into the busy port. A heavy police presence was in the area as authorities anticipated protests over the long holiday weekend that marks the unofficial start of summer.

Improving weather embolden migrants to cross the 21-mile stretch of water between France and Britain. More than 3,100 people have crossed the channel in small boats so far this year, almost double the number during same period in 2020.

Dover has been the site of previous anti-immigrant protests. A demonstration in September also brought traffic into the port to a standstill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021