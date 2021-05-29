3, including sarpanch, arrested on corruption charges in Rajasthan

Three persons, including a sarpanch, were arrested by the Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau for allegedly demanding a bribe of over Rs 1 lakh for allowing construction on a piece of land in Pratapgarh, an official said on Saturday. The Pratapgarh gram panchayat sarpanch, Gulab Singh, had demanded bribe of Rs 1.35 lakh through his middleman Mahendra Singh for allowing the complainant to continue construction on a land, Additional Director General at the bureau, BL Soni, said. The matter was settled at Rs 80,000 and a team of the anti-corruption bureau caught the middleman and his friend Sonu Singh while taking the amount. The sarpanch was arrested in the case later, he said.

