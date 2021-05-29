Left Menu

3, including sarpanch, arrested on corruption charges in Rajasthan

The Pratapgarh gram panchayat sarpanch, Gulab Singh, had demanded bribe of Rs 1.35 lakh through his middleman Mahendra Singh for allowing the complainant to continue construction on a land, Additional Director General at the bureau, BL Soni, said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-05-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:50 IST
3, including sarpanch, arrested on corruption charges in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons, including a sarpanch, were arrested by the Rajasthan anti-corruption bureau for allegedly demanding a bribe of over Rs 1 lakh for allowing construction on a piece of land in Pratapgarh, an official said on Saturday. The Pratapgarh gram panchayat sarpanch, Gulab Singh, had demanded bribe of Rs 1.35 lakh through his middleman Mahendra Singh for allowing the complainant to continue construction on a land, Additional Director General at the bureau, BL Soni, said. The matter was settled at Rs 80,000 and a team of the anti-corruption bureau caught the middleman and his friend Sonu Singh while taking the amount. The sarpanch was arrested in the case later, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021