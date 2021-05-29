Left Menu

Egyptian court delays hearing in Suez container ship compensation case

An Egyptian court on Saturday postponed a hearing in a compensation case filed by the Suez Canal authority against the owners of a container ship that blocked the canal for six days in March, giving the sides more time to negotiate, legal sources said.

Reuters | Ismailia | Updated: 29-05-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:56 IST
Egyptian court delays hearing in Suez container ship compensation case
The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) initially demanded $916 million in compensation from Ever Given's Japanese owner Shoei Kisen for the disruption caused by the blockage. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Egypt Arab Rep

An Egyptian court on Saturday postponed a hearing in a compensation case filed by the Suez Canal authority against the owners of a container ship that blocked the canal for six days in March, giving the sides more time to negotiate, legal sources said. The Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23, halting traffic in both directions and disrupting global trade.

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) initially demanded $916 million in compensation from Ever Given's Japanese owner Shoei Kisen for the disruption caused by the blockage. But earlier this week, the SCA said it would be willing to accept $550 million, including a $200 million deposit paid to secure the ship's release and the remaining amount payable through letters of credit.

SCA Chairman Osama Rabie has said Shoei Kisen offered to pay $150 million. A lawyer representing the ship's owner said the two sides had asked for Saturday's hearing to be postponed to allow for further negotiations.

"The two parties have requested the delay, and we have not yet determined any amount for compensation, and this will be done after holding several new negotiations sessions with the Suez Canal," the lawyer said, asking not to be identified. The court has now scheduled the hearing to take place on June 20, the SCA said on its Facebook page.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021