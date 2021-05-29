Left Menu

Athletics coach arrested for sexual harassment of trainee

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-05-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 22:02 IST
A 59 year-old city-based athletics coach was arrested on Saturday on charges of sexual harassment, police said.

P Nagarajan was arrested based on the complaint of a 19 year-old woman whom he used to train, a city police release said.

The woman had alleged that he sexually harassed her during training and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone, the release said.

She subsequently filed a police complaint.

A team of personnel from the Flower Bazaar All Women Police Station arrested Nagarajan today and he will be produced before a court, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

