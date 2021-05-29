Left Menu

25-year-old woman, her son found dead on railway track in Odisha

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 29-05-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 22:03 IST
A woman and her three-year-old son were found dead on a railway track in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened near Nuagaon-Mayurbhanj station, they said.

The deceased were identified as Reenarani Senapati (25) and her son Prakash, who were residents of Dudhahansa village in the Basta police station area.

The government railway police have sent the bodies for post-mortem after they were found in the afternoon.

Police suspect it to be suicide, and said that family feud may be the reason for which the mother took such a step.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police said.

