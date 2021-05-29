Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Delhi's Saket Court residential complex, one dead

A senior citizen died on Saturday in a fire that broke out at Saket Court residential complex in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 22:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A senior citizen died on Saturday in a fire that broke out at Saket Court residential complex in the national capital. Police and Delhi Fire Service personnel rescued four members of a family in the fire that broke out at 5.30 pm on the fourth floor of the complex.

"Four Family members who were trapped in the house were rescued safely but a senior citizen aged 83 was found unconscious and immediately shifted to MAX Hospital where he was declared brought dead," said Delhi Police. The fire was extinguished with the help of five fire brigades of the Delhi Fire Service. CAT Ambulance, DDMA South, BSES, IGL staff were also present at the spot, the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

