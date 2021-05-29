Left Menu

Maharashtra: Alleged eve-teaser killed in fight

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-05-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 22:20 IST
Maharashtra: Alleged eve-teaser killed in fight
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old man was allegedly killed in Pachpaoli area here in Maharashtra by four persons following an altercation over eve-teasing, police said on Saturday, adding the accused have been arrested.

The victim Kapil Bain (18) was attacked by Umesh Chikate (34), his nephew Swapnil alias Golu Chikate (28), and Vivek Sahare (30) and his brother Avinash Sahare (28), all residents of Lashkaribagh, on late Friday night.

Bain used to harass Umesh Chikate's niece which led to the fight, an official said.

On Friday night, Bain was attacked by the four accused with a boulder some distance away from the house of Umesh Chhikate, he said.

A case of murder has been registered by Pachpaoli police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021