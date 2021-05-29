Centre allocates Rs 5,117 crore grant to Madhya Pradesh under Jal Jeevan Mission

The Centre has allocated Rs 5,117 crore to Madhya Pradesh under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a four-fold rise than last year, and released its first tranche of Rs 1,184 crore, the Jal Shakti ministry said on Saturday.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had two rounds of detailed review meeting with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. During the review, Chouhan said that he will regularly review the planning and implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission.

Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister also assured that instead of the deadline of 2024, the state will ensure tap water connection and assured potable piped water supply to every rural home by 2023, the ministry said.

''To provide safe and potable piped drinking water to all the rural households in Madhya Pradesh, the first tranche of Rs 1,184.86 crore have been released by the National Jal Jeevan Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti to the state,'' the ministry said in a statement. ''Keeping in view the commitment of the state to make provision of tap water supply in every rural home by 2023, in 2021-22, Rs 5,116.79 crore central grant-in-aid has been allocated to Madhya Pradesh for the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission,'' the ministry said.

The Centre has earmarked Rs 50,000 crore to the Jal Jeevan Mission which aims to provide piped drinking water to all rural households by 2024. ''In 2019-20, the Central Government allocated Rs 571.60 crore which was increased to Rs 1,280.13 Crore in 2020-21,'' the ministry said.

In 2020-21, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Madhya Pradesh ''performed exceptionally well'' and provided new tap water connections to 19.89 lakh rural households, it said.

The state has 1.23 crore rural households, out of which now 38.29 lakh (31.1 per cent) have a tap water supply. Madhya Pradesh is planning to reach near the halfway coverage mark by March 2022 by providing 22 lakhs more tap water connections. It also plans to focus on 3,731 piped water supply village in seven districts where on average less than 150 household connections can make these villages with piped water connection to every household. During the annual action plan (2021-22) discussion, the state government has been advised to work with more speed so as to provide tap water in about 42 per cent of villages that are still without piped water supply. The state has also been advised to increase the coverage in priority areas such as Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe majority habitations, water quality-affected villages, drought-prone areas, aspirational districts.

''With the allocation grant of Rs 5,116.78 crores in 2021-22 and unspent balance of Rs 191.61 crore available with the state government, and state's matching share of Rs 5,392.50 crore, which includes the total assured fund availability for the implementation of JJM in the State is about Rs 10,700 crore,'' the statement added. This fund availability will enable the state to expedite the implementation of various planned activities to provide tap water to rural homes this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)