HP CM interacts with ITBP, Army officers in Lahaul-Spiti

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-05-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 22:25 IST
HP CM interacts with ITBP, Army officers in Lahaul-Spiti
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur interacted with officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Dogra Scouts and the 15th Bihar Regiment of the Army in Lahaul-Spiti district on Saturday and appreciated the role of security forces personnel in protecting the country's frontiers.

Thakur said that it was due to their commitment and efficient duty despite difficult topography and harsh climatic conditions that people are safe and able to live without any fear.

The chief minister said Spiti valley has achieved 100 per cent vaccination against the coronavirus among the 45-plus population. He said Komik, the highest village connected with a motorable road in the world, has achieved the target of fully vaccinating people above 18 years of age.

