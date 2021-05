Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat lauds efforts of doctors, other staff amid Covid

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday inspected the district hospital Uttarkashi and lauded the efforts of doctors and other staff. Praising the Corona warriors for their good work, the Chief Minister said, "The doctors, nurses, and concerned staff of the hospital are constantly engaged in treating Covid patients with dedication and are rendering their services by wearing PPE kits for about 3-4 hours which is praiseworthy."

After that, the Chief Minister inspected the Covid Care Centre GMVN and took stock of the arrangements. Wearing PPE kits, Rawat met Covid patients and wished that they would become healthy again soon.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Oxygen Plant of 200 LPM installed in the District Hospital. (ANI)

