Left Menu

India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 21 cr mark

India achieved a significant landmark in its ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive as the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccines administered cross 21 crores on Saturday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 22:36 IST
India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 21 cr mark
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India achieved a significant landmark in its ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive as the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccines administered cross 21 crores on Saturday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). As of Day-134 of the vaccination drive (29th May 2021), a total of 28,09,436 vaccine doses was given out of which, 25,11,052 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,98,384 beneficiaries received a second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

As per the government data, 14,15,190 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose and 9,075 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 1,82,25,509 across 37 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for their first dose of COVID vaccine.

The total of 21,18,39,768 includes 98,61,648 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 67,71,436 HCWs who have taken the second dose, while 1,55,53,395 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have received their first dose and 84,87,493 FLWs have been administered with the second dose. Accordingly, 6,53,51,847 over 45 years old to 60 years old have been administered with the first dose, 1,05,17,121 over 45 years old to 60 years old have been given their second dose, and 5,84,18,226 above 60 years have received the first dose while 1,86,43,720 above 60 years have been administered with the second dose of vaccine.

According to the Ministry, the vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global
4
NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021