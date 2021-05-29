579 arrested in Deoghar for involvement in cyber crime

As many as 579 people were arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district between September 14, 2020 and May 28, 2021 for their alleged involvement in cyber crime and Rs 28.26 lakh were recovered from them in addition to a large number of mobile phones and sim cards, police said Saturday.

Deoghar SP Ashwini Kumar said at a press conference that as many as 1,027 mobile phones, 1,577 SIM cards, 467 ATM cards, 23 laptops, 94 passbooks, 77 cheque books, 76 two- wheelers, 27 four-wheelers and other goods were seized from their possession.

In addition, Rs 28.26 lakh were recovered from their possession, he added.

Mentioning some special cases, the SP said one Mukul Mirdha, 21, was arrested for impersonating himself as bank official from Punjab National Bank and enquiring about ATM card of a Himachal Pradesh cadre female IPS officer and using offensive language over phone.

The IPS officer has lodged a complaint with Deoghar police through the Jharkhand online FIR system.

Similarly, the SP said one Sarafat Ansari, 20, was arrested in connection with duping a Himachal Pradesh cadre IPS officer and cheating Rs 6,565 from him through online fraud.

One Lalan Kumar Mandal was arrested for allegedly duping Rs 3 lakh from a relative of a trainee IPS officer posted in Gumla through online fraud, the SP said.

Likewise, one Shubham Kumar Mandal was detained in connection with duping Rs 1.05 lakh from a Gangadhar Rajak, former Mukhia of Mohanpur.

