Woman injured in explosion succumbs to injuries in J-K's Kupwara

A woman, who was injured in an explosion in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here on Saturday, police said. A police official said Sara Begum (49) and her 19-year-old daughter Gulnaz Bano were injured in the explosion in Wednesday.

Begum succumbed to injuries after battling for life for two days at a hospital, he said. The mother-daughter duo, residents of Sharkoot Vilgam area of Handwara in the north Kashmir district, had gone to forest to collect some vegetables on Wednesday and apparently brought a dead shell with them. PTI MIJ KJ KJ

