Manipur man arrested for impersonating as CBI officer

A man was arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district for impersonating as a CBI officer, police said on Saturday.

Thangjalen Haokip, 38, worked at a garment store in Gurgaon and returned home in Gamnomjang village in the district due to the lockdown last year, they said.

He printed a fake ID, identifying himself as Additional SP (Investigation) of CBI, in Delhi with the intent to con people, they said.

Haokip was apprehended by the police on Friday night from Pearsonmun village after being alerted by the Covid Village Task Force.

Superintendent of Police Amrita Sinha told PTI that the authorities had the knowledge about the presence of a CBI imposter in the district for some months now.

A probe is underway to ascertain the details, she added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Haokip previously impersonated as Project Director (Sarva Sakshya Abhiyaan) and likely to have conned innocent people, police said.

Two separate FIRs have been filed at the Churachandpur police station, Singh said.

