Mumbai: Teen boy killed over monetary issue in Mahim
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 23:24 IST
An 18-year-old boy was killed in a scuffle over money in Mahim in central Mumbai, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place in Nayanagar in Mahim in the early hours of Friday, an official said.
''The victim, identified as Masjid Yamin Khan, was hit with a wooden plank and wire by a 27-year-old man over a financial dispute. Khan was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The accused has been arrested for murder,'' he added.
