Left Menu

Mumbai: Teen boy killed over monetary issue in Mahim

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 23:24 IST
Mumbai: Teen boy killed over monetary issue in Mahim
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old boy was killed in a scuffle over money in Mahim in central Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Nayanagar in Mahim in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

''The victim, identified as Masjid Yamin Khan, was hit with a wooden plank and wire by a 27-year-old man over a financial dispute. Khan was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The accused has been arrested for murder,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global
4
NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021