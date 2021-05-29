Left Menu

Maha: 2 held for extortion in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-05-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 23:44 IST
Maha: 2 held for extortion in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were arrested by Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police in the early hours of Saturday for allegedly trying to extort Rs 20 lakh from a man, an official said.

An advocate and the brother of a political leader had allegedly demanded Rs 55 lakh from a man accusing him of inciting a woman to file a case against one of the accused, he said.

''Later they brought down the money demand to Rs 20 lakh and were caught accepting the first instalment of Rs 10 lakh last night. Further probe into the case is underway by Nayanagar police,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global
4
NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021