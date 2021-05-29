Left Menu

Man arrested for raping live-in partner: Police

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 29-05-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 23:52 IST
A 23-year-old man allegedly living with a 21-year-old woman for the last seven years was arrested after he was accused of raping her all these years on the pretext of marrying her one day, police said on Saturday.

Revti police station’s SHO Yadvendra Pandey said the woman lodged a complaint against her live-in partner after he refused to marry her even after she became pregnant. The SHO said the two belonged to different villages in the district and they became in contact with each other while working for a networking company in Ballia.

The two had begun living together in a rented house in Ballia soon after they came in contact with each other, the police said.

