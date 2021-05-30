Left Menu

Man held for harassing woman online in Telangana's Rachakonda

A man was arrested by the Cyber Crime Department of Rachakonda Police here for allegedly harassing a woman through virtual numbers and fake social media profiles.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-05-2021 02:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 02:23 IST
The accused, Palukuru Naveen, who was arrested by Rachakonda police in Telangana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested by the Cyber Crime Department of Rachakonda Police here for allegedly harassing a woman through virtual numbers and fake social media profiles. A case was registered against the accused Palukuru Naveen (23) under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67 of the IT Act. The accused, a resident of Pathakota in Tadipatri of Andhra Pradesh, was arrested on May 26.

According to the police, he works as a clerk at a private law firm on a part-time basis, while pursuing his Bachelor of Laws degree. "Naveen was addicted to making Tik-Tok videos before it was banned. He used to send multiple friend requests to people and stalk other users especially girls on Tik-Tok and later harassed them," the police said.

As per the police, the accused got acquainted with a girl through the video blogging app and started chatting with her. "He collected her personal and family details. Later, he started harassing her and blackmailed her to marry him. When she denied it, he threatened to kill her parents," the police said.

"Eventually, when the maternal aunt of the girl came to know about it and reprimanded the accused, Naveen bore grudge on them and sent sexually explicit messages using virtual numbers and even created fake Instagram profiles in the name of the victim and posted the contact number referring her as a 'call girl'," the police said. The accused was produced before the court which sent him to judicial custody. The police have seized two mobile phones from the accused. (ANI)

