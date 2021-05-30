Left Menu

Mumbai police books Bollywood photographer over rape charges

The Mumbai Police registered a case against a famous Bollywood photographer for allegedly raping a model.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-05-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 02:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai Police registered a case against a famous Bollywood photographer for allegedly raping a model. On may 26, the 28-year-old model lodged a rape case against a famous Bollywood photographer and molestation cases against 8 others at Mumbai's Bandra police station.

The police have registered the case under sections 376 and 354 of the IPC on the basis of the model's statement and have started further investigation into the matter. However, no arrests have been made in the case so far. (ANI)

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

