BJP MP thanks PM Modi for simplifying application process for Indian citizenship

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shankar Lalwani on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for simplifying the application process for gaining Indian citizenship for the members of minorities in Pakistan.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 30-05-2021 02:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 02:48 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shankar Lalwani (file pic/ANI),. Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shankar Lalwani on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for simplifying the application process for gaining Indian citizenship for the members of minorities in Pakistan. "Earlier, when the members of the oppressed minorities of Pakistan used to apply for Indian citizenship, their application would move from the district collector's office to the Union Home Ministry via the state government. It was a complicated process," Lalwani said.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the simplification of the whole process," the MP added. He further said that now it will get easier to submit the relevant documents at the local district collector's office.

This was done earlier in some states, including Madhya Pradesh. On Saturday, this arrangement was approved in five more states; Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

