Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden drone headed for Khamis Mushait -state TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 30-05-2021 04:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 04:36 IST
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early on Sunday it destroyed an explosives-laden drone headed towards Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported.

The coalition earlier dismissed as "fabricated" video footage issued by the Houthi movement on Saturday purportedly showing an incursion by its fighters into a Saudi Arabian border area on the frontlines. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

