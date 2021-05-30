Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden drone headed for Khamis Mushait -state TV
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early on Sunday it destroyed an explosives-laden drone headed towards Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported.
The coalition earlier dismissed as "fabricated" video footage issued by the Houthi movement on Saturday purportedly showing an incursion by its fighters into a Saudi Arabian border area on the frontlines. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
