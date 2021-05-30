Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden drone headed for Khamis Mushait -state TV
The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early on Sunday it destroyed an explosives-laden drone headed towards Khamis Mushait launched by Houthi militia in Yemen, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a tweet early on Sunday that an operation targeted Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait with explosives-laden drones, and the hit was accurate. The coalition earlier dismissed as "fabricated" video footage issued by the Houthi movement on Saturday purportedly showing an incursion by its fighters into a Saudi Arabian border area on the frontlines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
