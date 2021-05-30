Left Menu

3 of family drown, one missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-05-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 09:30 IST
3 of family drown, one missing after boat capsizes in Gujarat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple and their three-year-old daughter drowned while one person was missing after their boat capsized in the Panam dam reservoir in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Shehra town on Saturday evening when the victims, hailing from Boriavi village, were heading to another village in the country boat, he said.

The bodies of three victims -- Suresh Dabhi (28), his wife Rinkuben (26), and their minor daughter -- were fished out from the reservoir by a rescue team late Saturday night, Shehra police station inspector H C Rathva said.

The boat driver, Ramesh Patel (30), was missing and efforts were on to trace him, he said.

A team of rescue personnel from neighboring Vadodara was searching for the missing person, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global
4
NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021