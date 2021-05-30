Left Menu

Unmotorable road forces Assam ambulance driver to carry Covid patient on bicycle

Health workers continue to face enormous challenges in their battle against Covid-19. A case in point is when an ambulance driver in Assam's Cachar district resorted to ferrying a coronavirus infected man on a bicycle for over a kilometre as the road leading to the patient's home in Telichhara village was in a dialapidated condition and unmotorable.

ANI | Cachar (Assam) | Updated: 30-05-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 10:07 IST
Visual of the road at Telichhara village in Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Health workers continue to face enormous challenges in their battle against Covid-19. A case in point is when an ambulance driver in Assam's Cachar district resorted to ferrying a coronavirus infected man on a bicycle for over a kilometre as the road leading to the patient's home in Telichhara village was in a dialapidated condition and unmotorable. Badruddin, the driver of a 108 ambulance service recounting the incident said "I carried the patient on a bicycle for over 1 kilometre to the ambulance parked outside the village as the road leading to the Telichhara village in Cachar was unmotorable."

The driver said that he requested the patient's family members to carry him to the ambulance but they refused as they were too scared to stay near the patient. Dressed in PPE kits, the driver and his assistant took the patient along the muddy road to the waiting ambulance and to the hospital.

Assam reported 5,436 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state government said yesterday. Now, the total case count in the state shot up to 3,98,010. The current positivity rate in the state is 4.78 per cent. At present, Assam has as many as 53,317 active cases.

To curb the impact of the virus, the state government has imposed a 'corona curfew' in selected areas in the state till June 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

