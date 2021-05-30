Left Menu

Drug peddler held with nearly one kg charas in Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 30-05-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 11:39 IST
A suspected drug peddler was arrested here after nearly one kg of charas worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from his vehicle as he was trying to smuggle the contraband substance from Manali, police said on Sunday.

Lobzand Tsering, a resident of Kuyoul, was intercepted on a tip-off at Upshi along the Leh-Manali road on Saturday, leading to the recovery of 962 grams of charas from his private vehicle, a police official said.

Tsering was arrested and a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him, the police said and warned the people involved in drug peddling to shun the path as ''the Leh Police was committed towards drug-free Ladakh''.

