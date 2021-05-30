Wanted criminal arrested in Jammu

A wanted criminal facing charge of attempt to murder and theft was arrested after a two-year-long hunt on Sunday, police said.

Davinder Kumar alias Rahul, a resident of Chak Mohd Yar village, was arrested from R S Pura after information was received about his movement from Punjab to Jammu, a police official said.

He said a sharp-edged weapon was recovered from his possession.

''Kumar is a hardcore criminal and has been evading arrest for the past two years. Nine FIRs ranging from attempt to murder and scuffles to thefts stand registered against him,'' the official said, adding he was previously detained under the stringent Public Safety Act but continued his criminal activities after release.

The official said further investigation into his activities was underway.

