Chhattisgarh: 1 killed, 2 trapped in well collapse in Surajpur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-05-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 12:16 IST
One person was killed and two other workers were trapped when a portion of an under-construction well collapsed on them in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Dharsedi village under the Odgi police station area when six people were engaged in digging the well, they said.

When they were about to finish the day's work, a mound of mud caved in and all the six persons got trapped under the debris, a police official said.

Locals present at the spot managed to pull out three persons from the debris and then alerted the police, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation.

''So far, the body of one victim, identified as Nansai Pando (58), has been retrieved from the debris. Efforts are underway to trace the other two persons,'' Surajpur's Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kukreja said.

The chances of survival of the other two persons were slim, he said.

According to police, Pando was the owner of the plot where the well was being dug under the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme.

