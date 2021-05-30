Left Menu

Police operation in France after reports of armed man on the run

A large search operation involving elite forces and helicopters was under way in France's southern Dordogne region on Saturday after a man was reported having shot at police officers, France Info reported.

A large search operation involving elite forces and helicopters was underway in France's southern Dordogne region on Saturday after a man was reported having shot at police officers, France Info reported. There was no report of casualties.

"The man, a former member of the army, is armed and on the run as we speak (...) A police operation is taking place to avoid things get out of control," the prefect of Dordogne, Frederic Perissat, told BFM television. The Dordogne prefecture on Twitter urged inhabitants of Le Lardin-Saint-Lazare to stay at home until further notice.

