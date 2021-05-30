Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard arrested on charges of cheating a woman
- Country:
- India
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard has been arrested from his native village in Karnataka on charges of allegedly cheating a woman in Mumbai on the promise of marrying her, police said.
''A team of Mumbai police came here yesterday (Saturday) and arrested Kumar Hegde from Heggadahalli in Mandya,'' a police officer told PTI.
He said Hegde allegedly entered into a relationship with the woman after promising to marry her.
However, he fled Mumbai and started living in Heggadahalli, his native village, the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Kangana Ranaut's
- Mumbai
- Hegde
- Kumar
- Mandya
- Heggadahalli
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Another 29,021 vials of Remdesivir sent by Gilead Sciences reaches Mumbai
Cyclone Tauktae: Decision on shifting of patients from Jumbo COVID centres in Mumbai soon
BCCI's WTC plan: 3 Covid-19 tests at home before players assemble in Mumbai on May 19
COVID-19: Liquid Medical Oxygen, oxygen cylinders arrive at Mumbai port from Kuwait
Mumbai Police issues 'Friends: The Reunion'-inspired COVID-19 advisory