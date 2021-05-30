Left Menu

Karnataka: COVID-19 lockdown to continue till June 7

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the state will continue till June 7.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-05-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 14:42 IST
Karnataka Home Minister, Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the state will continue till June 7. "We have got general guidelines from GoI regarding how to follow containment measures till June 30. There will be no changes in ongoing restrictions till June 7", said Bommai.

The minister also informed that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will call for a meeting of ministers and experts in a few days to take the final call. "The positivity rate and the number of cases in the state have declined, and if every citizen supports, we can control the infection", Bommai added.

The Karnataka government had initially announced a 14-day 'close down' from April 27 but has now imposed a lockdown in the state till June 7 owing to the rising number of infections. Karnataka CM had also announced a financial package of Rs 1,250 crore to provide relief to those whose livelihoods have been affected by COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The total number of active cases in Karnataka is 350,087 while 21,89,064 people have been discharged so far. The death toll in the state has gone up to 28,298. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

