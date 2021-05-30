Man who escaped from police custody found dead in C'garh river

Left Menu

A 22-year-old theft accused who reportedly fled from police custody in Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur district was found dead in a river, following which a judicial inquiry was ordered, police said on Sunday.Suny Markam had escaped from custody on May 27 and his body was found floating on Saturday in a check dam built on Arpa river in Devrikhurd area, Torwa police station official Parivesh Tiwari said.Markam is a habitual offender and he fled when he was taken handcuffed to the scene of crime in Torwa.

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 30-05-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 15:05 IST
A 22-year-old theft accused who reportedly fled from police custody in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district was found dead in a river, following which a judicial inquiry was ordered, police said on Sunday.

Suny Markam had escaped from custody on May 27 and his body was found floating on Saturday in a check dam built on Arpa river in Devrikhurd area, Torwa police station official Parivesh Tiwari said.

''Markam is a habitual offender and he fled when he was taken handcuffed to the scene of crime in Torwa. Locals spotted his body in the check dam and alerted police,'' Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal said head constable Nirmal Ghosh and constable Hitesh Joshi, who were escorting Markam to the crime scene, have been attached to the police lines as punishment for negligence in discharging their duty.

''The cause of death is not known and the post mortem report is awaited. A judicial probe has been ordered into the incident,'' the SP said.

The family of Markam has claimed he was tortured and killed in police custody.

