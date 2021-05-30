Left Menu

Tutor held on charge of raping pupil

A tutor has been arrested in this district for allegedly raping his student and recording the act to blackmail her, police said on Sunday.The incident took place in an area under Kotwali police station limits and the accused was arrested on Saturday, they said.According to the FIR, the tutor used the video to blackmail the 18-year-old student.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-05-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 15:28 IST
Tutor held on charge of raping pupil
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tutor has been arrested in this district for allegedly raping his student and recording the act to blackmail her, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in an area under Kotwali police station limits and the accused was arrested on Saturday, they said.

According to the FIR, the tutor used the video to blackmail the 18-year-old student. He threatened her that he will circulate the video if she rejected his advances, police said.

In a separate case, an eight-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a youth in a village under Jakroli police station limits in the district on Saturday evening.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mukesh Solanki said a case has been registered against the accused, who has gone absconding.

According to the complaint lodged by the boy's father, the minor was playing outside his house when the accused took him to a sugarcane field and sodomized him.

The boy was sent for medical examination in an injured condition, police said. The accused had also threatened the boy of dire consequences if he revealed the incident to anyone, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021