Elderly man killed by neighbour released from Tihar jail 2 months back

A 72-year-old building contractor was allegedly strangulated to death at his home in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area during a burglary attempt by his neighbour, who was released from the Tihar jail two months back, police said on Sunday. The police said they have arrested the accused along with his associate who received the stolen articles to sell them further. The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police said. The main accused have been identified as Sunny, a resident of main Sagarpur. His associate has been identified as Bhanu, a resident of west Sagarpur, they said. The elderly man, identified as Sunil Saigal, was found unconscious and was later declared dead. His body has been preserved at the Safdarjung Hospital, police said. Saigal's daughter Mukta alleged that some articles, including two cheque books, one ATM card, one gold chain and one gold ring, were missing from their house, a senior police officer said. During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage and arrested Sunny. Based on his disclosure, Bhanu was also arrested, the officer said. Bhanu was not involved in the killing. He received the stolen articles from Sunny to sell them, they said. Two cheque books, one ATM card, one mobile phone of deceased and one golden chain and a ring were recovered from their possession, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)