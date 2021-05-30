Left Menu

Iran indicts French tourist detained on espionage charges

It was the latest in a series of cases against foreigners amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West. Benjamin Berier was arrested in May last year after taking pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asking questions in the media about Iran's obligatory Islamic headscarf for women. Under Iranian law, a spying conviction can bring up to 10 years in prison and a conviction on a charge of spreading propaganda against the system can be punishable by three months to a year. Beriers indictment was handed up by the justice department in the northeastern city of Mashahd.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 30-05-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 16:02 IST
Iran indicts French tourist detained on espionage charges
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iranian authorities indicted a French tourist on charges of spying and spreading propaganda against the system, his lawyer said Sunday. It was the latest in a series of cases against foreigners amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West.

Benjamin Berier was arrested in May last year after taking pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asking questions "in the media" about Iran's obligatory Islamic headscarf for women.

Under Iranian law, a spying conviction can bring up to 10 years in prison and a conviction on a charge of spreading propaganda against the system can be punishable by three months to a year.

Bernier's indictment was handed up by the justice department in the northeastern city of Mashahd. It wasn't immediately clear when his trial would take place. Rights groups accuse hard-liners in Iran's security agencies of using foreign detainees as bargaining chips for money or influence in negotiations with the West. Tehran denies it, but there have been prisoner exchanges in the past. Last year, Iran and France swapped French researcher Roland Marchal for Iranian engineer Jalal Ruhollahnejad.

Bernier is the latest Westerner to be held on widely criticized espionage charges.

In March, prominent British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe reappeared in a Tehran court to face similar accusations of spreading propaganda after completing a five-year prison sentence. She remains in limbo in Iran awaiting a verdict, unable to return to London. The cases come as Iran escalates pressure on the United States and European powers, including France and Britain, to grant badly needed relief from sanctions. Harsh sanctions were reimposed on Iran after the US withdrew from Iran's nuclear accord with world powers in 2018.

President Joe Biden has since joined in talks aimed at restoring the deal. But Washington and Tehran have reached an impasse, with each insisting the other move first to revive the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021