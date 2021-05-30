Left Menu

Maha: Teen killed by 2 watchmen of his housing complex

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-05-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 16:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two watchmen of a housing complex in the Kashimira area in the Thane district have allegedly killed a 19-year-old resident and are on the run, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said on Sunday.

Around 12:30 am on Saturday, the duo had an altercation with Abhishek Singh, who lives in the complex where the two are employed as watchmen, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kale said.

''They stabbed him with a sharp weapon and fled from the spot. Singh died during treatment in a nearby hospital.

The entire incident has been caught on CCTV. A murder case has been registered and a hunt is on for the two accused,'' the DCP informed.

