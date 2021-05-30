Notorious drug peddler held with 1.25 kg of charas in J-K's Reasi

A notorious drug peddler was arrested with 1.25 kg of charas in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The arrested drug peddler was identified as Pervaiz Ahmad, a resident of Gool. He was travelling with the contraband substance when he was intercepted by police at Shajroo Kalwa in Mahore area of Reasi, a police spokesperson said.

The accused is a notorious drug peddler and two FIRs are already registered against him. While one FIR was registered at Gool police station in 2011, the second was registered at the railway police station, Anantnag in 2014, he said.

Ahmad has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

In another incident, police in Arnas destroyed illegally cultivated poppy crop in terrace fields belonging to one Baldev Singh in Dhanour Morha, the spokesperson said.

The crop, which had nearly matured, was destroyed in the presence of the executive magistrate and a case under the NDPS Act was registered against Singh, he said.

