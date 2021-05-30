Two arrested in murder cum burglary case in Delhi

Two persons were arrested in connection with a murder cum burglary case in Delhi's Sagarpur area, informed the Delhi police on Sunday. According to the police, on May 28, 2021, acting upon the information received at Sagarpur police station, the police team reached Geetanjali Park, Sagarpur where one person namely Sunil Saigal was found in an unconscious condition.

As per the police, Saigal was declared dead and his body was preserved in Safdarjung Hospital. Further, on May 29, 2021 complainant Mukta Saigal came to the police station and alleged that some articles are missing from their house-- 2 cheque books, one ATM Card, one gold chain, one gold ring and she suspected that someone has murdered her father and stolen these articles, said the police.

A case under sections 302/457/380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Sagarpur police station in the matter and investigation was taken up. The team of Sagarpur police station solved the case on the basis of CCTV footage and technical surveillance, the police said.

According to the police, both accused Sunny and Bhanu have confessed their involvement in the case. Two cheque books, one ATM card, one mobile phone, and one gold chain and one gold ring were also recovered from the accused.

Accused Sunny has previously been involved in two criminal cases (one case of robbery and another case of the NDPS Act) while another accused Bhanu has no previous involvement, added the police. (ANI)

