Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in banquet hall shooting

Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said.

The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets.

Advertisement

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire on the crowd outside, police director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

"These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice," Ramirez said in a tweet.

Two people died at the scene, police said. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment.

No arrests were immediately announced.

"This is a despicable act of gun violence, a cowardly act," Ramirez told the Miami Herald.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)