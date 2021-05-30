These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

DEL12 HR-BLACK FUNGUS-DEATHS 50 people have died due to black fungus in Haryana, 650 more receiving treatment: CM Khattar Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said 50 people have died due to black fungus in the state so far, while 650 more are undergoing treatment for the infection in various hospitals.

DES6 HR-LOCKDOWN-LD EXTEND COVID-19: Haryana extends lockdown till June 7, eases certain restrictions Chandigarh: The lockdown to contain COVID-19 in Haryana has been extended by a week till June 7, the state government announced on Sunday, as it relaxed curbs imposed on shop timings and malls.

DEL36 UP-VIRUS-CURFEW UP govt relaxes Covid lockdown, weekend restrictions to continue Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced a relaxation of lockdown in the state with certain activities allowed from June 1.

DES8 UP-HOOCH Aligarh hooch tragedy death toll rises to 25 Aligarh (UP): The death toll in the Aligarh hooch tragedy climbed to 25 on Sunday and new cases have been reported from a block along the district's border with Haryana, officials said here.

DES13 UP-JAIL-PAROLE It's safer in jail: 21 prisoners in UP don't want parole amid Covid pandemic Lucknow: Most people would do anything to get out of jail. But that's not the case with 21 inmates in nine prisons of UP who have written to authorities saying they don't want parole as staying incarcerated is ''safer and healthier'' for them during the Covid pandemic.

DES7 UKD-VIRUS-TRIBALS U'khand: Tribals in Pithoragarh flee into forest to escape COVID-19 test Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Residents of a tribal village here ran to a nearby forest when a team of district health workers came to their doorsteps recently to test them for COVID-19. RDK RDK

