Left Menu

BJP activist stabbed in Kerala

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 30-05-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 17:29 IST
BJP activist stabbed in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TA BJP activist on Sunday suffered stab injuries when two groups of party activists clashed at Vadanappally in this central Kerala district on Sunday, police said.

The activist, aged below 30 years, was stabbed by another person said to have a criminal background, on the premises of a government hospital here.

They clashed over a Facebook post in connection with the recent hawala money case allegedly involving some party leaders, police said.

The injured man was rushed to a government hospital and his condition is stable as of now, a police official said, adding that no one has been arrested in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021