BSF recruit allegedly dies by suicide in Hazaribag

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 30-05-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 17:59 IST
A Border Security Force (BSF) recruit from Assam allegedly died by suicide at a hospital here, police said.

The recruit identified as 24-year-old Mrinal Kakoti, who had joined the BSFs Training Centre and School here on May 1, was found dead at the BSF Hospital on Saturday night, they said.

Kakoti had been admitted to the hospital a week ago after he was taken ill, Officer-in-Charge, Hazaribag Muffasil Police Station, Bajran Mahto said.

Kakoti was found hanging near his bed, Mahto said.

No suicide note has been found, he said.

The body has been sent to Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination, the police said.

Mahto said the police have registered a case of unnatural death.

BSF officials could not be reached for their comments.

The body is being sent by the BSF to the home of the deceased.

