Mangroves: Court refuses pre-arrest bail to 2 civic officials
- Country:
- India
A court in Thane in Maharashtra rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas of two Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation officials in connection with a police case on destruction of mangroves.
In his order of May 25, the detailed copy of which was made available now, District Judge PP Jadhav said MBMC executive engineers Deepak Kambit and Suresh Wakhode did not deserve protection from arrest.
The court order said the state has alleged that Kambit and Wakhode had, between January 2 and March 23 this year, issued a tender for construction work in prohibited mangrove area situated near Mira Road in the township.
It said the tehsildar of Mira Bhayander had submitted a report stating that mangroves had been damaged in the area and, therefore, an offence was committed.
The court order said the applicants were likely to obstruct the investigation and tamper with evidence if pre- arrest bail was allowed.
