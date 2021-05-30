Left Menu

Seven members of banned outfit arrested in J'khand

PTI | Latehar | Updated: 30-05-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 18:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Seven members of a banned outfit, including a leader of the extremist group carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, were arrested from Jharkhand's Latehar district, a police officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid in the Balumath area and apprehended the members of the proscribed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), Latehar Superintendent of Police Prashant Anand said.

Ramesh Ganjhu, the outfits area commander was among the arrested, he said.

A semi-automatic rifle, cartridges, and cash were recovered from his possession, the SP said.

Police recovered Rs 1.47 lakh, a large number of arms and ammunition, 11 mobile phones, and uniforms from the arrested extremists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

