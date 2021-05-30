Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man held for raping and torturing his daughter

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-05-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 18:45 IST
A 40-year-old man was arrested here in Chhattisgarh on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting and torturing his 18-year-old daughter.

''The accused has allegedly been raping and torturing his daughter physically for over the last two years. The crime came to light on Sunday when the accused attempted to rape the victim again following which she and her mother lodged a complaint,'' said Urla Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Tiwari.

A case was registered under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the officer added.

