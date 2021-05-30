Woman, child electrocuted in Karnataka

A woman and her four-year-old son were electrocuted while switching on the motor pump in a village in Dakshina Kannada district on Sunday, police sources said.

The deceased belonged to Patrame village.

The woman had gone to switch on the pump to collect water for the cattle.

Her husband was not at home when the tragedy took place, the sources said.

A case has been registered.

