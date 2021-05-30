Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 3 killed in well collapse in Surajpur

PTI | Korba | Updated: 30-05-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 19:32 IST
Chhattisgarh: 3 killed in well collapse in Surajpur
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons were killed when a portion of an under-construction well collapsed on them in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening in Dharsedi village under Odgi police station area when six people were digging the well, they said.

When they were about to finish the day's work, a mound of mud caved in and all the six persons got trapped under the debris, a police official said.

Local people had managed to pull out three persons from the debris and alerted the police, he said.

A police team started the rescue operation onSunday morning.

''The body of one victim, identified as Nansai Pando (58), was retrieved from the debris this morning while bodies of Dagendra Singh (34) and Sajjan Singh God (42) were found later in the day,'' said Surajpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kukreja.

According to police, Pando was the owner of the plot where the well was being dug under the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed grief over the incident and directed the Surajpur district administration to provide financial assistance of Rs 5.25 lakh to kin of each of the deceased, an official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

Stung by graft and corruption, Cyprus voters elect new parliament

 Cyprus
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
4
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021